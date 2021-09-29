PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're excited to announce that PolyientX, an all-encompassing NFT platform for launching, staking, and trading NFTs in gamified and DeFi-enabled ways, has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to provide all ecosystem projects with access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness. While Chainlink VRF is initially available in PolyientX's Ethereum deployment, we intend to integrate Chainlink VRF on the Avalanche blockchain in the future, expanding our games across chains.
The first PolyientX ecosystem project to use Chainlink VRF is Ape In—an NFT-driven experience that features a series of mini-games that are designed to offer a consumer-friendly approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). These games function to introduce crypto-centric concepts such as farming and vaulting to a broader audience while advancing the industry's thinking around the utility of NFTs.
Ape In is using Chainlink VRF to assign traits to Ape NFTs minted for its fourth season, which takes place in the Ape Island metaverse. For the fourth season of Ape In, launching this October, users can mint Ape NFTs with unique traits that have varying utility in the metaverse, supporting a gamified NFT dynamic while still allowing users to benefit from DeFi yields.
In order to make the assignment process of these traits transparent and truly random, we need access to a secure random number generator (RNG) that any user could independently audit. However, RNG solutions for smart contracts require several security considerations to prevent manipulation and ensure system integrity. For instance, RNG solutions derived from on-chain data like block hashes can be exploited by blockchain miners, while RNG solutions derived from off-chain data providers are opaque and don't provide users with definitive proof about the integrity of the process.
Chainlink VRF overcomes these issues through secure off-chain computation backed by on-chain cryptographic verification. Chainlink VRF works by combining block data that is still unknown when the request is made with the oracle node's pre-committed private key to generate both a random number and a cryptographic proof. The Ape In smart contract will only accept the random number input if it has a valid cryptographic proof, and the cryptographic proof can only be generated if the VRF process is tamper-proof. This provides our users with automated and verifiable assurances that the attribution of the traits of their Ape NFT was provably fair and was not tampered with by the oracle, outside entities, or the PolyientX team.
"Chainlink VRF will be a powerful addition to the suite of products in development on top of the core PolyientX protocols," said Polyient's Head of Product Nick Casares. "Verifiable randomness is a key ingredient for the next iteration of NFT utility, especially in the collectible and gaming industries."
We look forward to continuing to provide new functionalities to our users through support from Chainlink oracle services, making it more fun, easy, and secure to get involved in DeFi and NFTs through PolyientX.
About PolyientX
PolyientX unlocks the power of the decentralized token economy, allowing users to stake, launch, and grow their community with the PolyientX Vaults, Farms, and Marketplace protocol.
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or read the documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert.
