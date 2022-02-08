PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PolyientX, the web3 innovator providing tools to get more value and utility from NFTs, today launched a first-of-its-kind experience allowing weekly rewards to be claimed by NFT holders from selected projects. PX Drops is a weekly experience creating opportunities for brands to cultivate direct relationships with NFT communities, customers, followers and fans through exclusive reward drops. Reward sponsors drive more value for NFT holders through physical and digital rewards while earning the opportunity to engage with emerging NFT audiences.
"In the years we have been innovating in the NFT space, two things have become painstakingly clear," said PolyientX Head of Product Nick Casares. "NFTs have tremendous growth potential and NFT communities want additional value. PX Drops serves to merge these opportunities."
PX Drops will feature a new weekly reward drop throughout the month of February. Drop rewards will vary from week to week, including physical merchandise, NFTs, and digital rewards, with each drop being targeted toward one or more NFT collections. The unique rewards each week will be revealed when they drop.
"We're excited to be at the forefront of creating a mutually-beneficial bridge between mainstream brands and NFT communities that allows for more value and utility from NFTs," said PolyientX CEO Brad Robertson.
To celebrate the launch, PolyientX is giving away two tickets to NFT.NYC, the leading annual NFT event, this June.
Visit pxdrops.com to register for updates and drop notifications.
About PolyientX
PolyientX is building a platform to connect brands with NFT communities through exclusive benefits, perks and rewards. Our mission is to help web3 communities get more utility and value from NFTs. Visit http://www.polyientx.com or follow @polyientx for more information and updates.
