IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, today announced the expansion of its globally deployed RF product portfolio—now including RF cable assemblies, connector caps, and cables with integrated inline surge protection.
Customers now have a single source for comprehensive RF protection solutions, including necessary accessories, to simplify projects and eliminate delays. PolyPhaser's RF products are in stock for same-day shipping.
"Our core mission is to meet the urgent requirements of engineers, whether they're working in a test lab, a network deployment, or elsewhere," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager. "With these new cables and accessories, PolyPhaser can help users complete their installations, with same-day product shipment instead of typical week-plus lead times."
New products include the following:
RF Cable Assemblies
- Standard and custom configurations with all key connector types available
- Tested, outdoor-rated, flexible coax—fabricated in the USA
RF Cable Assemblies with Inline Surge Protection
- Reliable PolyPhaser DC pass surge protection engineered into the connector
- Reduce overall part numbers required, as well as overall costs
RF Connector Caps
- Simple components that protect open connectors/interface from potential damage
- All standard connector types available
The new cables and accessories help PolyPhaser continue to simplify its customers' path from project idea to completion, accelerating deployment and building reliability into applications from the base components up.
For details on these new items and all PolyPhaser RF surge protection and filtering products, visit PolyPhaser.com.
About PolyPhaser:
PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
