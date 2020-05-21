IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, announced today that they have received an award for best customer service by LiveHelpNow.
PolyPhaser has made LiveHelpNow's list of top companies providing exceptional customer service for the month of April 2020. This list compares the challenge metrics of 10,000 companies, and PolyPhaser's customer service scored as outstanding.
"In the face of these difficult conditions, and with a nearly 30% increase in chat traffic, our customer service team has continued to perform at the highest level. This award speaks to the uncompromised professionalism, resiliency and customer focus that drives our team," said Les Smock, Director of Inside Sales & Service.
LiveHelpNow is a leading help-desk platform provider that conducts customer service challenges each month to rank the top 100 companies based on 12 data-driven metrics. Each recipient of the award has demonstrated excellence in the following:
- Customer survey results
- Dropped chats
- Visitor volume
- Canned content
- Proactive actions
- Chat transfers
- Average chat accept time
- Operator utilization
- Average chat time
- Operator knowledge
- Operator responsiveness
- Chat volume
About PolyPhaser:
PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
