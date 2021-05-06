NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polyplexus (polyplexus.com) was honored in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards announced this week. These awards recognize businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Polyplexus – initially funded by the Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency (DARPA) – is spearheading a faster, more efficient, interdisciplinary R&D process to better address systemic challenges. The global, open platform disrupts the current research paradigm by connecting researchers outside traditional siloes and accelerating cross-sector knowledge production. Polyplexus focuses on evidence-based conversation around research questions and bringing DARPA-like acceleration to the innovation and R&D market.
"Polyplexus is inspired by the way DARPA creates a burst of R&D activity – assembling new interdisciplinary communities around shared technical challenges. While DARPA has a multi-billion dollar budget to attract these communities, Polyplexus makes this approach widely available to organizations without big budgets, efficiently building bespoke technical communities using our shared connectedness," said John Main, former DARPA engineer and one of the creators of Polyplexus.
A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam and showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About Polyplexus: Polyplexus hosts an online community focused on exploring interdisciplinary science questions. The platform accelerates access to scientific evidence, hypothesis development, research proposal generation, and sponsor engagement. Developed for scientific researchers, research sponsors, and the curious, Polyplexus reinvents the social platform by advancing evidence-based conversations, focusing the discussion through the lens of what we know in pursuit of what we might discover. Join the community at Polyplexus.com.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
