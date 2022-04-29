Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP opens metaverse offices to continue its mission of helping as many people as possible with their legal needs.
PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Philadelphia (Apr. 29, 2022) – Pond Lehocky Giordano LLP, the largest workers' compensation and disability law firm in Pennsylvania, today announced it has opened two offices in the metaverse. The firm is believed to be among the first workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and short and long-term disability law firms in the world to do so.
Through its metaverse offices, located at Parcels -51, -97 and 25, -28 in Decentraland, Pond Lehocky Giordano will continue its mission of helping as many people as possible with their legal needs. In its metaverse offices, the firm plans to provide educational resources for the injured and disabled to help them both determine whether they have a legal claim and find lawyers to pursue those claims on their behalf.
"Even today with the many communications channels we have at our disposal, there are still millions of injured and disabled people who don't know they may have a legal claim against the party that injured them or that they can take legal action to secure benefits they are not receiving but are legally entitled to," said Shawn Lehocky, CEO of Pond Lehocky Giordano. "We established our metaverse offices because we're excited about the countless opportunities the metaverse provides us and law firms generally to educate people with legal needs in new and immersive ways so that they may be able to change their lives for the better."
In addition to educating current and prospective clients about their legal rights, Pond Lehocky Giordano expects its metaverse offices to provide opportunities for clients to connect and interact with the firm's attorneys and staff members. The firm also plans on advising other law firms on their Web 3.0 plans, such as developing offices in the metaverse, accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for services, and exploring NFT offerings.
"Pond Lehocky Giordano has a long, proud history of helping other law firms embrace technology so that they can more effectively—and efficiently—serve their clients and secure great legal results for them," said Dylan Pond, Chief Investment Officer of Pond Lehocky Giordano. "Our firm has always been an early adopter of technology, ranging from developing and implementing legal operations software to having cryptocurrency on our balance sheet. As engagement in the metaverse increases, and more law firms decide to establish a presence in it to engage with their current and prospective clients, Pond Lehocky Giordano will be there to help them do so."
