Announcing a rare auction event featuring Be@rbrick collectibles
FREDERICK, Md. , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyRoom.com, an online auction site offering "$1 No Reserve" online auctions, is excited to announce a rare auction event featuring Be@rbrick collectibles. Starting on July 3rd, 2022, bidders will be able to place their bids on ten individual auctions that make up the collection. All of the Be@rbrick auctions in this event have a starting bid of $1, with no reserve price.
PropertyRoom.com works with over 4,300 law enforcement , municipal, and third-party seller clients to help auction their assets. This brings an incredible variety of valuable and interesting assets to the online auction site.
Originally released in 2001 by MediCom, Be@rbrick has become and continues to be a stunning piece of pop culture. During the auction event, bidders will find auctions on many Be@rbricks like Andy Warhol Camo Ver 1000%, Medicom Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, Daft Punk Random Access Memory 1000%, Bape Mickey Mouse 1000%, Jackson Pollock Studio 1000%, and more.
Bidding is open to the public and it is free to register and bid. These auctions open on July 3rd, 2022 and start closing around 9pm ET on July 9th, 2022.
Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com shared, "We are excited to not only offer these unique collectibles up for auction to our bidders, but also to assist a client in auctioning them at public auction. As with all of our auctions, we offer a safe, secure bidding environment and look forward to bringing auctions to more homes across the United States."
About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,300+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.
