LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PopCom, a leader in smart vending and kiosk solutions, today announced the launch of PopShop Local, a program that helps small businesses sell their products in hotels, airports, and convention centers. PopCom will place its PopShop, a smart vending machine that also displays ads and measures customer engagement, in the common areas of participating hotels across the United States. Local brands can apply for placement in one of these machines, which would give them an opportunity to have a physical retail shop without the costs of maintaining a brick and mortar store. Hotels use the contactless machines as a gift shop for their guests and receive a percentage of all sales from each machine. It is a convenient way for hotel guests to find highly curated local souvenirs and products. PopShop Local currently has pilots with AC Hotel, JW Marriott, and are in process of securing a pilot with Virgin Hotel.
"The hotels we work with embody the spirit of PopShop Local. They have a focus on making their hotels not just a place for travelers, but a space for locals to hang out and get to know the city they are in a little better. Our PopShop Local machines highlight the best products in the city at any given time, while providing information about different local events, attractions, and announcements. It's really a resource for all things local," said Natasia Malaihollo, who leads Business Development for PopCom.
PopShop Local does not cost the hotel anything. PopCom takes applications from local brands in each city, and presents those brands to the hotel to select which products they want to upsell in their contactless gift shop. PopShop Local is now accepting applications from small businesses interested in selling their products in hotels, airports, or convention centers. To apply, go to PopCom.Shop.
###
About PopCom
PopCom is an automated retail technology company that builds software to revolutionize automated retail. The company is venture-backed and an alumnus of TechStars and Canopy Boulder accelerators. Other investors include Backstage Capital, NCT Capital, and Black Star Angel Fund.
Currently based in Columbus, Ohio, PopCom was founded as a software company in 2017. Self-service and automation are the future of retail. PopCom is at the forefront with an automated retail technology platform for vending machines and kiosks that allows retailers to engage and understandcustomers, sell more products, and learn from big data.
For more information, visit PopCom Shop
Media Contact
Helio PR, Helio PR, +1 (310) 594-4914, info@heliopr.com
SOURCE PopCom