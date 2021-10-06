SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital customer experience leader POPio Mobile Video Cloud® (POPi/o) today announced Jed Taylor has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective October 6, 2021. Formerly serving as Chief Operating Officer and President of POPi/o, Taylor succeeds video banking pioneer, Gene Pranger, who led the company since its founding in 2016, and with 25+ years of experience in pioneering financial technology, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman.
"Together, Jed and I created a new category of interactive video banking, witnessing our visions become reality to transform the financial services industry both across the U.S. and internationally," said Pranger. "Jed has proven to truly excel at building businesses—working alongside him to grow these industry-changing ventures has been a privilege. Now with Jed at the helm, and myself as executive chairman, we're looking forward to even more success, as POPi/o continues to advance the industry and push the limits of the digital customer experience."
Taylor is a veteran technology executive with nearly 20 years of experience commercializing financial technology. He earned an MBA degree from the University of Michigan as well as an engineering undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University. In 2007, Taylor joined Pranger to launch uGenius Technology, which created the first Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) and was acquired by NCR Corporation in 2012. Taylor then served as Vice President of Global Branch Solutions for NCR, expanding ITMs and video banking across all fifty United States and internationally.
In 2016, to complete the video banking vision that began with uGenius, Pranger founded POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud, where Taylor rejoined him and served as president until his appointment to CEO. Today, POPi/o provides the most complete SaaS-based digital customer engagement platform, enabling both digital consumers as well as those in branches, to engage with financial institutions using the most comprehensive collaboration capabilities, all starting from their channel of choice.
"I remember well the meeting in which Gene coined the term 'video banking,'" said Jed Taylor, now CEO of POPi/o. "It has been an honor to work alongside Gene and bring such cutting-edge concepts to life. I'm excited to continue this journey as CEO of POPi/o, with a remarkable team that is empowering consumers and financial institutions alike with the most extraordinary digital customer experiences possible."
To test the POPi/o platform or learn more about how financial institutions are using POPi/o to add new accounts and loans with reduced staffing, please visit popio.com.
About POPi/o
POPio Mobile Video Cloud® (POPi/o) is a uniquely efficient and comprehensive digital customer engagement platform, streamlining every part of the customer journey from self-service to complex, personalized interactions. Through self-service, human interaction, video communication, and collaboration tools such as screen sharing and document signing capabilities, banks and credit unions empower their sales and customer service channels to achieve a broad range of personal and business interactions. For more information regarding POPi/o, visit popio.com or call 801.417.9000.
Press Contact
POPi/o
Kristi McCain, 385. 204.4341
Media Contact
Kristi McCain, POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud, 8016746400, mccainconsultingllc@gmail.com
SOURCE POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud