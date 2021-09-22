WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian Siborg Systems Inc is now offering some of their most popular products on Amazon Japan. Their Award winning LCR-Reader line of multimeters offer highly accurate automatic component characterization without any set-up. Utilizing Amazon in Japan, Siborg can offer better customer support including faster shipping and returns.

The LCR-Reader line of multimeters offers a range of electronic multimeters with various features and price points. Every device offers the ability to identify and test components with no set-up between measurements. When the gold-plated tweezer probes are in contact with a component, the device will automatically determine the type of component and set the best test parameters for high accuracy measurements.

Currently, Siborg is only offering in Japan a limited choice of their devices, including:

  • LCR-Reader-MPA This model offers the most features, 0.1% basic accuracy and up to 100 kHz test frequency. Other features include AC/DC current/voltage measurements, LED/Diode testing, Oscilloscope mode, Signal Generator, easy open/short calibration, and more. Pro task kit also available with more accessories, including spare tips and Kelvin Probe Connector.
  • LCR-Reader The best selling budget model offers basic features - the ability to select the test mode (L, C, R and ESR) and 0.5% basic accuracy. Users are only able to select the test mode and the device sets the ideal test frequency (100 Hz, 1 kHz, 10 kHz) before displaying the measurement results.
  • Smart Tweezers with 0.2% basic accuracy and automatic LCR/ESR measurements, diode/continuity measurements and easy parasitic offset removal.

Siborg is soon releasing their newest device, the LCR-Reader R2, and will be offering that among their other products on their Amazon sales channels in Japan, North America and Europe. The R2, based on the MPA, offers a 250 kHz test frequency and a unique new feature: Analog Signature Tool but will not have some other features of the LCR-Reader-MPA.

By offering products on Amazon sales channels, customers have faster shipping times; in the near future, Siborg will be utilizing the fulfilled by Amazon option in Japan. Customers will be able to return their devices straight to Amazon.

The LCR-Reader Store features all of Siborg's products, including Bluetooth enabled models of LCR-Reader-MPA with remote measurement recording, spare parts and accessories including the Kelvin Probe Connector kit. The Kelvin Probe Connector can be used with any LCR-Reader or Smart Tweezers device to be used as a probe station and extend the reach of the tweezers' tips. The kit includes 5 accessories allowing you to measure various nodes on a PCB.

Customers are able to purchase their products now on Amazon Japan.

