NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniWebtool, the preferred source for randomness software, today announced its popular and completely free Random Name Picker online tool now offers three-step Randomness Process Certification. The unique client and server-side certification function improves the credibility of any organization's raffle, contest, drawing, giveaway or promotion.
The Random Name Picker allows people to instantly pick a random winning name from a list of two to 200,000 names. When utilizing Randomness Process Certification, Random Name Picker's server stores the winner's name (asterisked), total names, timestamp and a SHA512 hash code. The raffle organizer can then share the server-side certification link with the winner's name to all participants to ensure the winner was determined randomly.
As part of the three-step process, the organizer can also download the client-side certification file to prove the data source had no errors. If needed, step three involves using the SHA512 Hash Generator to check the downloaded file.
"The quality of randomness comes from the benefit of using a server-side instead of the JavaScript method from users' local computers to generate the random winner. And with our innovative three-step Randomness Process Certification, it is almost impossible to change the winner by a person or malicious code. We appreciate all of the users who helped us to develop our tools," said a spokesperson for MiniWebtool.
MiniWebtool.com provides simple and easy-to-use online calculators, converters, utilities and other online tools to make people's lives easier. One of its most popular tools, the Random Name Picker is designed as a Progressive Web App (PWA). It can be installed on a home screen if devices and browsers support PWA. Once installed, it can be used offline.
For lists with less than 50,000 names, Random Name Picker can determine a winner instantly. It takes just five seconds for a list of 100,000 names and only 10-15 seconds for as many as 200,000 names. When the Pick a Random Name button is clicked, the tool submits all of the names line by line to the server, which uses a Python random module to generate one pseudo-random number as a winner.
The site also takes everyone's privacy seriously, as the full data visitors submit is never stored on the server since it always contains personal information.
All of MiniWebtool's offerings are completely free to the users. The website's services can randomize:
- Lists
- Lotteries
- Names
- Numbers
- Passwords
- Colors
- Decimals
- Integers
- Letters
For more information and to try the Random Name Picker tool today, please visit miniwebtool.com/random-name-picker.
