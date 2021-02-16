RESTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning learning technology provider Meridian Knowledge Solutions today announced that PSI (Population Services International), a global nonprofit organization, has chosen Meridian LMS as their learning platform for 4,000 internal staff and external users.
PSI is focused on building sustainable solutions for the world's most serious health issues. They needed a new learning management system with greater flexibility to better meet the needs of their employees, as well as frontline healthcare workers.
Many of PSI's learners are based in remote regions with limited access to internet. Using Akamai CDN, Meridian is able to optimize system performance for learners in areas where internet bandwidth is low. Meridian LMS also allows users to take their training offline. Their learning records are updated when they are able to reconnect online.
"PSI has some very specific requirements that Meridian did not hesitate to meet," said Mary Williams, Sr. Manager, Learning & Development at PSI. "We truly appreciate that they have their client's interests at heart, and we know we'll be in good hands during the implementation and after go-live."
PSI also indicated that Meridian offered a modern user experience and robust report functionality to more easily meet the mandates of various agencies and countries where they operate as other key reasons for choosing Meridian LMS.
"Meridian offers an elegant and powerful solution to address the unique requirements of NGOs operating under very difficult conditions," said Patrick Devlin, Chief Business Development Officer at Meridian. "We are excited to build upon our relationship with PSI and work together to deliver learning that has a real impact on the world."
About PSI
A leading global health organization, PSI works in more than 40 countries in programs targeting malaria, sexual and reproductive health, HIV and sanitation solutions. Working in partnership with the public and private sectors, PSI makes it easier for all people to lead healthier lives and plan families they desire. For more information, visit https://www.psi.org/.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, 703-283-9272, msullivan@meridianks.com
SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solutions