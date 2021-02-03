SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Populus released a new report for cities and private operators on mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and mobility management. Over the past several years, private fleet operators of shared mobility services such Uber and Lyft have raced to integrate and bundle transportation solutions alongside stand-alone MaaS journey planning mobile applications.
The fundamental concept of a holistic MaaS solution is to enable citizens to plan, book, and pay for all of their transportation options—all through one convenient solution that may include mobility 'subscriptions'. The commonly espoused objectives of MaaS are to reduce personal vehicle ownership, curb transportation climate impacts, and expand equitable and accessible transportation. However, it has become increasingly clear that in order to achieve these societal benefits, public agencies will need to play a central role.
This industry-leading report includes an overview of the current state of MaaS technology, different approaches to deliver MaaS by public agencies and private companies, and the role of 'mobility management' to enable the key outcomes desired by cities. Public agencies will need to embrace mobility management strategies that help them evaluate mobility impacts, design data-driven policies, and deploy pricing and incentives.
The report outlines several key building blocks required for the successful delivery of MaaS and mobility management, including:
- Data standards
- Integrated and open payment technology
- Digitization of physical infrastructure and city systems
"The rise of mobility management solutions paints a clearer path forward on the role that public agencies can play in steering MaaS applications to shape a transportation future that is safer, more equitable, and better for our planet,"- writes Populus.
The report, "The Transportation Holy Grail: Mobility-as-a-Service (Maas) and Mobility Management" is available for download at http://www.populus.ai/white-papers/maas-and-mobility-management.
ABOUT POPULUS
Populus helps cities and private mobility providers deliver safe, efficient, and equitable streets. The Populus platform is the only comprehensive digital solution that empowers cities to manage their streets and curbs—with access to data from mobility operators such as shared bikes, scooters, and cars. Founded by transportation PhDs from MIT and UC Berkeley, the Populus team brings together industry veterans who have spent their careers delivering innovative solutions for public agencies. The Populus platform serves over 80 cities around the world on four continents as the trusted digital platform to manage the future of mobility. Learn more at populus.ai.
