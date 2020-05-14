ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche is fast-tracking its e-commerce strategy to meet growing customer demand for digital access to the brand. In the latest step, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today launched its new pre-owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicle search platform, Porsche Finder. With the launch of the new platform, PCNA is streamlining and enhancing the customer's ability to connect from home with one of the 192 U.S. Porsche dealerships and quickly find precisely the vehicle they're looking for. The new platform includes optimized search filters for model and generation, vehicle equipment and packages, pricing options, dealer inventory search without zip code, in addition to an expanded selection of interior and exterior vehicle colors (including cabriolet roof colors). Porsche Finder was developed in cooperation between PCNA and Porsche Digital.
"Now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator to make the Porsche digital experience as stellar as our cars," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Providing seamless access to our products is a top priority in our existing e-commerce strategy, with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned vehicle search and purchase, which will follow down the road. For now, the new Porsche Finder platform for pre-owned vehicles will enhance the customer experience and greatly benefit our dealer partners."
The porscheusa.com website that hosts Porsche Finder has been optimized to enable search on mobile and tablet devices, as consumer data shows that over 50 percent of users conduct vehicle searches on a mobile device. With the goal of creating a more streamlined platform, the refined search parameters and dedicated communication channel with dealers will give customers greater flexibility to their vehicle of choice.
To further support pre-owned sales, PCNA, together with its dealer partners, is driving a host of initiatives under the banner of "Porsche At Your Service" (PAYS). This new program bundles online and home delivery options to make customer access even easier once they have located the vehicle of their dreams on the Porsche Finder platform.
Porsche Financial Services (PFS) is also doing its part in financing the mobility needs of customers. PFS is offering:
- Lease-end extensions: Porsche Financial Services (PFS) is offering up to a six-month extension on lease contracts, for all requests received through May 31, 2020, four months longer than the regular extension period, to give customers peace of mind that their mobility needs are secured.
- Payment deferrals: In addition to the longer lease extensions, PFS will, on a case-by-case basis, consider payment deferrals on both lease and retail contracts for customers who have entered into a contract prior to 5/1/2020. Most payment deferrals are 30-60 days based on individual need, which proved to be very beneficial to customers during the financial crisis of 2008.
- 90 Days to First Payment Finance Program: In states where the laws allow, PFS is offering a "90 Days to First Payment" finance program for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, on retail finance contracts dated April 4 - June 30, 2020. This program is not available in Pennsylvania or Maine due to state regulations.
- 1.95% APR for 60 Months Finance Program: PFS is offering a 1.95% APR for up to 60 months on select New and CPO retail finance contracts dated on or between April 16 - June 1, 2020. The 1.95% program is compatible with the 90 Days to First Payment Finance Program. This program is only available to Level 1 (Tier 1 credit) qualifying customers.
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche
Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/
About Porsche Digital, Inc.
Porsche Digital, Inc. (PDI) is the U.S. operation of Porsche Digital GmbH (PDG), which was founded in 2016 as a subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer. This North American competence center focuses on innovation, digital product development, and venture investments.
Its Silicon Valley teams work on business model innovations by collaborating closely with the local startup and venture capital ecosystem. The Atlanta, GA, office, co-located with Porsche Cars North America, Inc. headquarters, works on the sports car owners site "My Porsche", a central e-commerce platform as well as digital services for wholesale and retail. The global PDG headquarters are in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Further locations in Berlin, Tel Aviv and Shanghai complement the global platform and network of Porsche Digital.
About Porsche Financial Services, Inc.
Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the VW Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world's most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.