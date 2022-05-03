TROGLOTREK battery-operated sewer crawler is a compact and lightweight solution for inspecting sewer pipes up to 984 feet in length. The new wheel extensions and enhanced illumination source transform the small tractor into a mainline crawler system allowing for inspection pipes up to 28 inches in diameter.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 3, 2022 -- The TROGLOTREK sewer crawler has become popular among sewer inspection professionals due to its portability, no need for a dedicated track, or external power source. The system can be deployed at a worksite in minutes and can be operated by just one person. Now Fiberscope.net has presented a new adaptation of the same successful inspection system with several crucial enhancements.
The new sewer crawler boasts two additional sets of large-sized pneumatic wheels, making it possible to navigate larger diameter pipes from up to 28 inches in diameter. In addition, the new configuration comes with a larger capacity rechargeable battery and an additional LED light head for improved illumination during inspections of large diameter pipes.
Just as before, the TROGLOTREK remains a compact unit that runs on a battery. The complete system is waterproof, not just splash-proof, and even the control hub with the integrated video recorder and monitor is waterproof IP67. So if it rains during a CCTV survey, only the operator is going to complain.
Another specific feature of this crawler is the new 'Digital Clarity' technology. Regular inspection robotic cameras are always in situations when the camera optics are obscured by debris and moisture. Usually, this would render the picture unusable. The TROGLOTREK camera head incorporates a powerful processor to find detail within the image and then enhance those details. This new technology can provide a rich and detailed picture in the most demanding situations.
A few other functions can be added at the customer's request. These include digital measurement software, a wifi module to connect smartphones and tablets to the system, and additional camera heads and batteries.
Media Contact
Terry Peristerakis, Fiberscope.net by MEDIT INC, +1.877.613.220, salesteam@meditinc.com
SOURCE Fiberscope.net by MEDIT INC