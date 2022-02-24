PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayBito Chief and eminent blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury feels the Portuguese government's supportive policies and taxation keeps attracting the crypto community from the entire world, particularly Europe.
The European continent has already started warming up to the benefits of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Switzerland holds the distinction of being the most crypto-friendly state across Europe. However, Portugal is quickly gaining pace with its crypto-supportive legislation and low living costs.
In an online session, the PayBito CEO stated, "Portugal's zero-taxation policy is drawing crypto entrepreneurs as well as enterprises. The nation embraces the rising global crypto craze and will incorporate its features for the welfare of its citizens."
The country has already set up several free zones for technology development facilitating growth and research for blockchain and crypto organizations. The residents can use Bitcoin for electricity bill payments and other merchant options. Bitcoin ATMs are growing in number across each major city of Portugal. While the nation's central bank feels bitcoin still fails to fulfill all criteria to be legal tender, its blockchain community feels otherwise. The Portuguese Blockchain Association supports regulation but believes it should not cripple technological evolution.
"Opportunities galore for businesses surrounding crypto and blockchain. The nation's positive stance will stand the test of time contributing to its progress as well as the worldwide market," mentioned Chowdhury.
The Chowdhury-led international crypto-exchange PayBito also offers white-label crypto exchange solutions for enterprises and entrepreneurs to jumpstart a crypto business. The company recently offered its technical expertise for a major US gaming brand. PayBito also made major launch announcements in 2022 including the listing of 23 new crypto tokens and an IEO hosting for 3 new DeFI products.
The rise of crypto awareness and adoption encourages nations worldwide to accept the benefits of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Portugal is looking forward to benefiting from this growing popularity by leveraging the best opportunities through crypto trade and tourism.
