SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioning Universal is happy to announce that as it continues to build on its industry-leading Telematics Technology Services and AI Camera Solutions, Susan Purcell has joined the leadership team as VP of Human Resources. In this role, Susan will be responsible for optimizing people-centered activities to ensure these efforts support the employees, as well as company growth and profitability.
Susan joins us after a six-year spell at JumpCrew, where she served as the VP of Crew Success.
"I'm so excited to announce my new role as VP of Human Resources for Positioning Universal here in sunny San Diego!!" she says.
About Positioning Universal-
Positioning Universal is the leading global provider of customizable mobile IoT devices for equipment, vehicle, and asset monitoring. We offer a comprehensive device ecosystem paired with a robust device management platform to help you remove the costs and challenges of designing, building, and managing hardware solutions, allowing you to focus on your core business and to deliver insights and value to your customers.
