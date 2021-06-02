LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positron, a leader in cinematic VR technology, will be partnering with Yosemite Cinema, an independent movie theater located at the gateway of Yosemite National Park, to offer the first permanent Positron VR Theater system to be installed in California. The Yosemite Cinema will feature twenty Positron Voyager® chairs, an award-winning motion VR platform that has been used to exhibit VR content from studios such Universal, Dreamworks and Disney.
Over 4 million travelers visit Yosemite National Park each year, and the Yosemite Cinema located in Oakhurst, CA, sits at the gateway town that welcomes visitors to the park.
The Positron VR theater will be premiering an exclusive new volumetric VR film capturing the magic, beauty, and history of Yosemite as never seen before. Audiences will fly over areas of the park that would be hard to access for most in real life, encounter close-ups of its natural wonders, smell the rich scents of its pine forests.
The film will be produced by CityLights, a leading VR entertainment company that produced "Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb", a similar cinematic VR film exhibited during the King Tut museum tour. The featured Yosemite film will be the flagship experience, but Positron will also be distributing a variety of premium VR content from film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, and Tribeca that will be subsequently be exhibited at the Yosemite Cinema
"Positron is thrilled to be partnering with Yosemite Cinema and City Lights to offer audiences a unique experience that is redefining the future of cinemas," said Jeffrey Travis, CEO of Positron, and executive producer on the Yosemite VR film.
"We are excited to bring this futuristic technology to Yosemite Cinema and allow visitors to experience Yosemite in a way that they otherwise never could," said Keith Walker, CEO of Yosemite Cinema.
CityLights Partner Joel Newton, who will direct the experience, said "this virtual reality film will give everyone the opportunity to experience the rare and extreme phenomena and events of Yosemite, throughout the ages. We are thrilled to be working with Positron again and together advancing the possibilities of cinematic virtual reality."
Ticket sales and opening dates will be announced later this summer.
