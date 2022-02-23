DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PossibleNOW, a leading provider of consent / preference management and consumer regulatory compliance solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with best-in-class privacy compliance technology provider, TrustArc.
Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., TrustArc and its Privacy Management Platform extends PossibleNOW offerings with specific privacy capabilities for enterprise customers, such as data subject requests and cookie consent. Using TrustArc's Cookie Consent Manager, organizations can take control of compliance with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA while delivering consumers a branded, customized consent experience. Deep, configurable website scanning - including behind logins - ensures that website tracking behaviors are understood and applied to policy documentation. Our combined solutions continually keep ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape.
"PossibleNOW's core target market for our consent and preference management solution is the US-based global enterprise marketplace. We are proud to partner with a customer-service oriented company like TrustArc, who views the enterprise market space from a strategic perspective," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. "TrustArc is well ahead of their competitors from an overall capability, product maturity, and global positioning perspective."
PossibleNOW makes available a robust solution to TrustArc's customers who are looking for advanced customer consent and preference capabilities, including a centralized data repository, the ability to satisfy compliance requirements across geographies, the means to collect preferences across all customer touchpoints, the ability to share those preferences with all customer data platforms, and a self-service customer portal for managing preferences and consent across the enterprise.
"We are excited to partner with PossibleNOW and enable our privacy management capabilities within the PossibleNOW enterprise platform and the reach it provides within their customer base," Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc, said. "Additionally, we are excited to offer advanced capabilities for preference and consent management as needed for our customers. Through this partnership, we are able to provide compelling consumer protection and trust to help address regulatory requirements and shifting consumer demands."
About PossibleNOW
PossibleNOW's technology, processes and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. We gain customer insights through Voice-of-Customer research to understand the expectations and emotions influencing customer behavior. We leverage that understanding when deploying MyPreferences to collect and utilize first-party data such as customer consent, preferences, and insights across the enterprise, resulting in highly relevant and personalized experiences. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.
PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces. Visit http://www.PossibleNOW.com to learn more.
About TrustArc
As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit TrustArc.com.
Media Contact
