ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PossibleNOW, a leading provider of customer consent, preference, and do-not-contact compliance technologies announced today a new product offering that solves for Florida's new telemarketing bill, CS/SB 1120, that extends beyond certain limitations in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
The new statute limits the use of automatic dialers in making calls, text messages, or voicemail transmissions to consumers on mobile or landlines for the solicitation of sales of any consumer goods or services, including an extension of credit for consumer goods or services, without the prior express consent of that consumer.
The new solution from PossibleNOW allows companies to capture consent through call center agents and direct marketing campaigns to customers and prospects. Businesses can use this consent to ensure their outbound calling campaigns to mobile or landlines are fully compliant with the new Florida CS/SB 1120 regulations.
"We wanted to act quickly to make sure our customers were able to comply with the new Florida regulations for capturing consent for mobile and landline calling campaigns," said Scott Frey, President & CEO of PossibleNOW, Inc. "Our technical team has deployed the solution for beta customers to use immediately."
PossibleNOW is leveraging both its enterprise-class DNCSolution for scrubbing outbound calling databases coupled with its enterprise-class MyPreferences consent and preference management platform to provide a solution to both small and large companies.
About PossibleNOW
PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer consent, preference, and regulatory compliance solutions. We leverage our MyPreferences technology, processes, and services to enable relevant, trusted, and compliant customer interactions. Our platform empowers the collection, centralization, and distribution of customer communication consent and preferences across the enterprise. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.
PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach, leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces.
PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations improve customer experiences and loyalty while mitigating compliance risk. Visit http://www.PossibleNOW.com to learn more.
