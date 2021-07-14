ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PossibleNOW, a leading provider of consumer regulatory compliance, consent and preference management solutions announced today that they are launching the Reassigned (Telephone) Numbers Database (RND) service in Beta form on August 1, 2021. Beginning October 1, 2021, the RND, commissioned by the FCC, will become available for production use. This database, administered by SOMOS Inc., will allow Callers and Caller Agents to upload data in a specific format to validate the status of a phone number.
PossibleNOW will provide access to this telephone reassignment database through DNCSolution, its best-in-class telemarketing compliance platform since 2000. Integrating the Reassigned Numbers Database with their DNCSolution will allow PossibleNOW to act as the Caller Agent on behalf of customers.
"We're excited to launch this RND service in beta form to our customers at no additional cost," says Scott Frey, President & CEO of PossibleNOW Inc. "We intend on providing a seamless integration to this database to ensure all of our customers are maintaining proper compliance with all federal regulations."
Both new and existing customers will be eligible for this free RND service while in beta testing. In addition, PossibleNOW will provide a full suite of enhanced services to go along with access to the RND that will help ensure all FCC regulations related to calling landlines, wireless and VOIP numbers are adhered to.
For more information, PossibleNOW will be hosting two 30-minute informational webinars. Click on either date to register:
Wednesday, July 28th at 2:00pm EST
Wednesday, August 18th at 2:00pm EST
About PossibleNOW
PossibleNOW's technology, processes and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. We gain customer insights through Voice-of-Customer research to understand the expectations and emotions influencing customer behavior. We leverage that understanding when deploying MyPreferences to collect and utilize zero-party data such as customer consent, preferences, and insights across the enterprise, resulting in highly relevant and personalized experiences. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.
PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces. Visit http://www.PossibleNOW.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Sarah Caro, Merit Mile, 561-362-8888, scaro@meritmile.com
SOURCE PossibleNOW