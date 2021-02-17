SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Postal is proud to announce the launch of the Postal Event Marketplace, a new product offering in it's Experience Marketing Platform where direct mail, gifts, company swag, and now, memorable virtual events come together in one place to help sales and marketers break through the noise of saturated digital channels.
With the launch of Postal Events, customers can now book talent from hundreds of options, manage the invite and registration process, and trigger the automatic sending of attendee event kits to ensure they land on the right doorstep at the exact right time. Integrations with video conferencing software, CRM, and Marketing Automation tools such as Zoom, Salesforce, Marketo, and Hubspot help track event ROI while budgeting can be managed through Postal's billing system.
"When it comes to planning virtual events, the Postal platform is a one-stop shop. From finding event vendors, creating a registration landing page, driving live attendees, and tracking your event supplies shipments, Postal provides everything we need to deliver a curated event start to finish that my customers actually want to attend. The amount of time saved from a logistical standpoint allows you to really focus on the event experience and prepare your team for capturing the momentum of the event." - Alex Yoder, Head of Field Marketing, Lessonly
Research shows that it's becoming increasingly difficult to engage with buyers due to companies moving to a remote workforce and in- person events moving to a hybrid model. By creating experiences with your customers through Postal, customers see increases in leads, opportunity close rates, and event attendance.
"Traditional marketing is dead," says Postal's CEO Erik Kostelnik. "I've seen first-hand how SaaS businesses have subscribed to the same marketing and sales playbook for the last 10+ years despite facing diminishing returns on traditional channels. It's moments that matter. We are excited to offer our clients carefully curated events to help companies create memorable experiences with their customers that light up the marketing and sales funnel. Whether it's direct mail automation, e-gifting, sending company swag, or helping you book and manage unique virtual events, Postal is the all-in-one platform for experiences as a channel."
About Postal.io
Postal is the leading Experience Marketing Platform that creates memorable moments for organizations to generate leads, increase sales velocity, and retain happy customers. With the largest marketplace of direct mail, e-gift cards, personalized gifts, custom swag, and virtual events, Postal customers see significant time and cost savings when leveraging the automated system. Postal, a venture-backed startup, is integrated with all major sales and marketing technology, and led by a nationally recognized founding team with multiple successful $mm exits. Postal is made with love in San Luis Obispo, CA and is focused on taking care of employees, customers, and partners.
