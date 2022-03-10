SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Postal, the leading Offline Marketing Automation Platform that is transforming the way companies engage with prospects, customers, and employees, announced today the addition of Airtable Chief Revenue Officer Seth Shaw to its Board of Directors. As an experienced customer-centric revenue leader building businesses worth billions in exit value, Shaw's experience at LogMeIn, Wrike, InVision, and Airtable will add strategic enterprise guidance at board level that will drive value to Postal customers and vendors.
"I'm excited to join Postal's Board of Directors and support the company's aggressive growth plans," said Shaw. "Businesses are quickly realizing that they must add offline engagement into all marketing, sales, and human resource playbooks. The Postal team has a special opportunity to provide value to customers, vendors, and recipients and I'm thrilled to be part of the journey."
In addition to Shaw, Postal has added two key hires to it's leadership team. Jeff Freeman joins as Vice President of Product and Dwayne Roberts joins as Director of Information Security. Both hires join Postal during a period of rapid growth and entrance into the enterprise level market. Postal added 300+ customers in the last 12 months, saw it's ARR and GMV grow 10x and was recently named as G2's top 100 Fastest Growing Products.
With 20 years of experience in building eCommerce and SaaS solutions for companies like Demandbase, Walmart Global eCommerce, and BigCommerce, Freeman will be responsible for driving Postal's product vision and roadmap delivering Offline Marketing Automation to organizations of all sizes. Roberts on the other hand, brings 19 years of experience in IT and Cybersecurity, including active military service in the Air Force as an Information Security Specialist and will help with data infrastructure, policy, and the compliance needs of US and international customers.
"The functional expertise of these new additions team, as well as a clear understanding of the market opportunity will help Postal navigate through this massive growth phase of our business," says Postal's CEO Erik Kostelnik. "The increased demand of Offline Marketing Automation is a testament to a change in the way companies are engaging with prospects, customers, and employees."
About Postal.io
Postal is the leading Offline Marketing Automation Platform that creates memorable moments for organizations to generate leads, increase sales velocity, and retain happy customers. With the largest marketplace of direct mail, e-gift cards, personalized gifts, custom swag, and virtual events, Postal customers see significant time and cost savings when leveraging the automated system. Postal, a venture-backed startup, is integrated with all major sales and marketing technology and led by a nationally recognized founding team with multiple successful $mm exits. Postal is made with love in San Luis Obispo, CA and is focused on taking care of employees, customers, and partners.
