ROCKLAND, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Postalytics announced that it has released a major software update that enables clients to send fully automated direct mail letter campaigns with customized envelopes. This announcement builds upon the recent trend of new, cloud based automation software that is re-invigorating the use of direct mail by marketers as a tool that helps their messages stand out.
Postalytics clients can now design customized envelopes as reusable "templates" in the groundbreaking Direct Mail Editor. PDF proofs can be generated in real time and envelopes ordered in minutes. Once received in inventory, Postalytics users can deploy envelopes in fully automated direct mail campaigns that deliver personalized messages at scale.
Postalytics CTO Alec Graziano led the product team that designed the new custom envelope capability. "Postalytics was founded on the idea that we could eliminate friction and improve direct mail with cloud-based software. Custom envelopes have been the top requested new feature from our clients. Now, we've given them a fast, easy way to add images, logos and messaging to the front and back of the envelopes to drive up response rate of their automated letter campaigns."
"Adding customization to the envelope can have a massive impact on the response rate to any direct mail campaign," said Justin Queen, President of Sales Engine. "Now we can effortlessly A/B test different envelope messages and see the impact on response right within the Postalytics dashboard."
The custom envelope update is likely to power even more growth for Postalytics in 2021. "While the pandemic caused traditional direct mail marketing to plummet in 2020, Postalytics posted incredible growth, adding over 1,300 new customers and seeing massive expansion of all of our growth metrics," said CEO Kelly. "By making direct mail fast and easy, by integrating it with CRM and Marketing Automation, and by developing delivery and response tracking, we're making direct mail look, act and feel like a digital marketing channel."
