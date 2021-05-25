MILWAUKEE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliant Joint Ventures between a protégé small business and a mentor receives an exclusion from affiliation on government prime contracts and subcontracts (13 CFR § 125.9). Through the SBAMPP program, PTC Solutions JV, LLC will combine the resources, experience, and certifications of both partners and qualify for Small Business Set-Aside Contracts.
"CAE has identified Potawatomi Training as an ideal joint-venture partner because of our small business teaming history, impressive growth, and 8(a) advantage. This strategic partnership is precisely the sort of outcome the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program was designed to achieve, and we look forward to partnering with CAE to better serve government customers. " – Greg Kolean, PBDC-FG President.
PTC Solutions JV, LLC is an American Indian Tribal (AIT) 8(a) & HUBZone entity, capable of qualifying for Small Business, 8(a), and HUBZone Competitive Requirements as well as 8(a) and HUBZone Direct Awards. Through Tribally-Owned 8(a) Contracting, PTC Solutions JV, LLC can receive 8(a) direct awards on DOD contracts up to $100M and Federal Civilian contracts up to $22.5M, and exceeding those thresholds with a Justification & Authorization (J&A).
"CAE USA is a strong supporter of the Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protégé program and this partnership with Potawatomi Training will enable the joint venture to leverage CAE's more than 70 years of experience to bring advanced training and simulation capabilities to U.S. government customers." Ray Duquette, President & General Manager, CAE USA.
About the Joint Venture Partners:
CAE USA is part of CAE's Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. CAE USA includes over 2,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE's Defense & Security business unit.
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, CAE continues to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. CAE is the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. CAE has the broadest global presence in the industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. http://www.cae.com
Potawatomi Training is an 8(a) American Indian Tribal (AIT) subsidiary of Potawatomi Business Development Corporation – Federal Group (PBDC – Federal Group). As an AIT Corporation, PBDC – Federal Group provides its subsidiaries with the corporate infrastructure, processes, and financial support of a large organization, allowing our customers to recognize the benefits of a big business while still maintaining access to small and agile Primes. https://www.potawatomitr.com/
