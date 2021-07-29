LOS GATOS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pour Les Femmes, a sleep/loungewear company owned by actress Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler, partners with SUKU Omni's supply chain transparency solution. Starting later this fall, Pour Les Femmes will be leveraging SUKU's digital ledger-based system and adding a SUKU-related QR code to each garment. Pour Les Femmes will allow customers to track the journey of their purchase. The unique product tags will say, "From our hands to yours. Trace the journey of this garment." By simply scanning the QR code on the product tag using the SUKU Scanner app, customers can see the story of the garment's journey brought to life through engaging text, pictures, and video.
"The transparency enabled by SUKU is in keeping with our vision of maintaining and practicing fair trade and a clean supply chain," said Robin Wright. "Our brand ethos of safety and comfort extends to the actions we take to work with partners that provide opportunities for decent work, safety, stability and advancement to women in places where they are most vulnerable.
Now with SUKU Omni, our customers can share in that process and the rewarding feeling that comes from making purchases that are in line with the changes they wish to see in the world."
"We are very excited to launch the SUKU app and share this experience with our customers which will allow them to feel even more connected to the programs that they are supporting, including our key partnership with GiveWork in the DRCongo," said Karen Fowler.
Each year, Pour Les Femmes collaborates with the GiveWork program in the DRCongo to create a capsule collection. Artisans create beautiful hand-stitched travel and make-up bags and produce a pajama set made from European cotton piped in the traditional Congolese fabric. Now with SUKU omni, Pour Les Femmes customers can virtually "travel" to meet the people behind the Pour Les Femmes designs.
Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU, conveyed, "We are incredibly enthusiastic about supporting Pour Les Femmes with our digital ledger-based application, enabling them to engage with their customers in a more transparent way. Through sharing full visibility into the design, crafting, and manufacturing of their sleep/loungewear, Pour Les Femmes is tapping into the ever-growing base of conscious consumers who want to support the brands they feel embody their own social and ethical values."
About Pour Les Femmes
Pour Les Femmes is a sleep/loungewear company that embodies comfort and security with a timeless, vintage-inspired style to create clothing of the highest level of taste and quality. We invite our customers to join our world of easy, casual elegance.
Because fashion helps to shape culture, we believe it's our responsibility as a fashion brand to advocate for a better future for ourselves and our planet. Our brand's commitment to this shared responsibility is reflected in the way we create, produce and distribute our collections, all of which are hand-tailored, sustainably made and ethically sourced.
Further, as a female-founded company, we feel a commitment to improving the lives of women around the world. Our brand ethos of safety and comfort extends to the actions we take to work with partners that provide opportunities for decent work, safety, stability and advancement to women in places where they are most vulnerable.
About SUKU
SUKU aims to make commerce more transparent and efficient with distributed ledger powered supply-chain solutions. By leveraging the traceability enabled by distributed ledgers, SUKU provides brands and retailers with the transparency they need to meet the demands of a growing base of conscious customers. To incentivize the participation of small suppliers, SUKU rewards participants with tokens that grant the holder access to key financial services, such as microloans, that are not otherwise available to them. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and distributed ledger technology from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. SUKU is developed by its parent company Citizens Reserve, Inc. headquartered in Los Gatos, California. For more information, please head to http://www.suku.world, engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or chat with our team on Telegram.
