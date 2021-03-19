RICHLAND, Wash. and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poverty Dignified, Inc. dba VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS PINK: PVDG) has selected Cornerstone Communications, LTD as its investor relations agency of record. Cornerstone has over two decades of experience in global investor relations.
Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing public company focused on providing solutions for safer living in uncertain times. With a mission to "make the world a safer place with innovative and effective technologies," VirExit Technologies, Inc. looks to screen, vet, and sell stellar technologies that provide both the business-to-business and the business-to-consumer markets with products that enhance our health and physical safety.
"VirExit Technologies, Inc. is changing how we look at the spread of infection, bacteria, and ultimately, disease," said Brooke Greenwald, President, Cornerstone Communications, LTD. "By addressing these concerns, VirExit Technologies is enabling a much more desirable 'new normal'. COVID-19 has clearly changed how we consider transmission and the spread of illness and forced us to make changes in almost every aspect of our lives. Cornerstone is excited to work with an organization that has an unparalleled understanding of how together, we can make the world a safer place."
"We are thrilled to be expanding our agreement with Cornerstone Communications, LTD to include our investor relations management," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "Our goal is to equip as many organizations, and as many consumers, with tools they've never had before in the fight against transmissible illness. Our mission is not only to help us return to our normal lives, but to help prevent the future spread of any illness, disease or bacteria which may present a risk to anyone. Our health and technology team vets every product offered in our marketplace to ensure they meet our stringent safety requirements. Cornerstone's values and expertise have consistently been in line with ours since it was founded."
Cornerstone Communications has over two decades of experience working with companies such as Poverty Dignified, Inc. across North America and globally. The team of former journalists and social media experts at Cornerstone Communications, LTD understand the complexities of working with a public company that is highly focused on reaching a variety of B2B and B2C verticals.
VirExit Technologies has set up a direct contact email for investor relations to meet the needs of investors. The company has also set up a direct contact email address for media on deadline. Media should contact media@virexit.com.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.
About Poverty Dignified, Inc.
Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.
About Cornerstone Communications, LTD
Cornerstone Communications, LTD is a communications, investor relations, marketing strategy, and integrated communications agency focusing on the technology, consumer, telecommunications, and business-to-business vertical markets. Cornerstone has extensive experience working with organizations of all sizes, from startup to Fortune 1000. For more information on Cornerstone, please visit http://www.cornerstonepr.net.
Media Contact
Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-360-0866, brooke@cornerstonepr.net
SOURCE Cornerstone Communications, LTD