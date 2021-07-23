We photograph products for ecommerce websites and amazon

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- July 23, 2021 marks ten years for Products on White Photography, LLC (POW!) as a leader in e-commerce product photography services. From the beginning, co-founders Jeff Delacruz and Paul Zimmerman have stood by their mission to support small businesses by "creating the best product photography with the easiest process in the world".

As they celebrate this milestone, co-founder and president Delacruz looks back on their path within this ever-changing industry.

"We have an amazing staff that delivers on our mission every day and our customer satisfaction ratings reflect that. I'm so proud of our team and what we've built," he says.

To date, POW! delivered over 200,000 different product photos and has worked with over 6,000 different businesses around the world. While this certainly seems like a feat on its own, the company's true success lies in the relationships they've cultivated with those customers. These small businesses trust in the systems and workflows that POW! has developed in order to manage this volume while maintaining their high image standards.

"It's more than just taking quality photos, it's also balancing shot direction, image requirements, inventory, revisions, retouching, and general customer service," says Delacruz. "It's easy if you just have a few customers like a traditional photo studio, but we are managing over 100 different customers simultaneously every day."

The photography industry has undergone extensive changes over the last ten years. The shift in technologies from print to digital has shifted product sellers away from wholesale models to D2C models. This has placed the responsibility of content creation on individual businesses as they are now required to create photos for their e-commerce websites, digital ads, and social media. And POW! has adapted alongside the industry.

This ten-year milestone is a reminder that POW! was one of the first studios designed for small businesses. Where the norm was once large and complex freelance photoshoots, POW! created a new model that allowed businesses of all sizes to order photos via their website and send their products to their studio. Their transparent "per photo pricing" and simplified systems are a standard now found throughout the industry today.

They look forward to leading the next era of growth in the photography industry.

