FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that its Middle East division has been named as the Eco-Friendly Waste Food Disposal Solution 2021. This is one of the UAE Business Awards 2021 presented by MEA Markets.
This award symbolizes the hard work and outstanding effort of all nominees who have helped to ensure that the UAE is a demanding and dynamic country. After MEA Market's selection and judging process Power Knot Middle East was narrowed down from all nominees to determine the best market leader. Award selection is based on various criteria such as business performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid), and any significant innovations or feedback.
MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region. Their team comprises highly trained and committed journalists, contributors, researchers, and worldwide industry insiders.
"We are delighted to receive the Best Eco-Friendly Waste Food Disposal Solution from MEA Markets. As new environmental mandates surge across the world, demand for the LFC biodigester has skyrocketed," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The LFC biodigester has proven itself as the premier solution that is perfect for facilities with limited space and require minimal handling and maintenance."
The LFC biodigester is currently being utilized in the Middle East at the Dubai Municipality, Beeah, RAK Waste Management Authority Headquarters, DULSCO and Accor group, Hilton, Marriott, Rotana and Mandarin Hotel Group. Most recently, Microsoft has installed a solar-powered LFC-25 biodigester in their Dubai office.
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California and have installations in six continents.
