FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Blue Castle to bring sustainable innovation to the United Kingdom. Blue Castle Group is a leading consultancy in sustainable business operations in the UK providing fully supported data driven innovation which helps businesses to decrease their operating costs, position themselves further up the waste hierarchy, and implement environmentally friendly operational solutions.
The LFC® Biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
"All LFC biodigesters have an integrated LCD screen which shows graphs, charts, and reporting. Customers can view the waste ingested by the hour, day, week, month, and year," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Our partnership with Blue Castle empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions from the touch screen and from the LFC Cloud. We are excited for the opportunity to provide solutions to businesses in the UK and make a positive impact on the environment."
LFC biodigesters with an NFC Card reader are able to display numerically and graphically on its color touch screen the amount of waste based on the card that was used. These data allow an accounting of the waste by type or by source..
All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.
"Sustainable waste management plays a crucial role in maintaining resources and keeping our land clean in the UK," said Kerry Vaughan, Business Relationship Director. Kerry added, "By partnering with Power Knot, we are able to offer industrial businesses modern food waste solutions that incorporate cloud based technology and reporting."
About the LFC Biodigester
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
