FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has released an update to the LFC Cloud to display the type of waste food that has been discarded. The LFC Cloud is Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system.
The LFC Cloud displays information about Power Knot's LFC biodigesters which are machines that safely dispose of food waste. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about its operation to the server and that data is retained for five years. The data includes the amount of waste food digested hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly; the number of times the door is opened in these periods; and the amount of CO2 diverted from the landfill during these periods. Data from multiple machines can be aggregated into a single report.
The new update allows operators to track the type and weight of the food waste. The data is compiled into an easy to read dashboards and graphs. The data provides clear insight to organizations to create actionable plans to make strategic adjustments to operations to minimize the amount of food waste. The LFC Cloud enables businesses to combine big data with waste data analytics to optimize operations, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals.
An alternative use for the accounting of the waste is to account for the user of the LFC biodigester instead of the type of waste. As an example, a food court in a shopping mall can track which restaurant is disposing of the waste and bill that user accordingly.
All LFC biodigesters come with lifetime access to the LFC Cloud. For as long as the LFC biodigester is under warranty, Power Knot monitors the LFC biodigester at no charge. Emails with weekly or monthly statistics are automatically sent out. Alerts are also sent out when it is time for periodic maintenance.
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot LLC is the market leader of onsite organic waste management solutions for commercial and industrial operations that demand hygiene and durability. The LFC® biodigester digests organic waste and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today with eight biodigester models that process from 10 kg (22 lb) to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.
