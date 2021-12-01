NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The power line communication market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.23%. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart grid technologies and increasing demand for broadband power line communication devices in indoor networking applications. However, shortage of skilled labor can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
The 120-page report on the power line communication market includes segmentation by application (smart grid, networking, and long haul) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The market is expected to grow by USD 6.36 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Major Power Line Communication Companies:
- AMETEK Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- devolo AG
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- Unizyx Corp
Power Line Communication Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Smart grid - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Networking - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Long haul - size and forecast 2021-2026
Power Line Communication Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Power Line Communication Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 6.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.07
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AMETEK Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., devolo AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV., and Unizyx Corp
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
