GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-Winning digital marketing agency Power Marketing launched the new Power-Marketing.com website this week. The website, designed for home builders and home services professionals, will highlight new services while assisting home builders and businesses in the home building industry with digital marketing strategies.

Power-Marketing.com will continue to highlight standard digital marketing services such as SEO, PPC/Google Ads, CRM management, content development, hosting, and web design services. In addition, Power Marketing has added website audits, interactive floor plans, interactive site plans, non-digital graphic design, and a resource section to the website. The resource section tackles everything from building a digital marketing campaign to tips for maintaining and managing a website.

Power Marketing has specialized in the home building industry for over 29 years. Now their expertise has expanded to include contractors, real estate professionals, and home service providers.

About Power Marketing

Power Marketing is a full-service marketing firm founded in 1992. They have over 29 years of experience in website design and creation, branding, Google Ads (PPC), search engine optimization (SEO), and digital marketing for the homebuilder and home services industry. Every day their goal is to create results-oriented, strategic, and creative communications solutions for their clients. They consistently strive to deliver innovative marketing delivering sales, traffic, and brand identity to their clients. To learn more please visit https://www.power-marketing.com/.

