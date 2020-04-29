DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising popularity of cost-effective lighting, increasing popularity of smart buildings, and growing acceptance of automated systems.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Popularity of Cost-effective Lighting
3.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Smart Buildings
3.1.3 Growing Acceptance of Automated Systems
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Wattage
4.1 Greater Than 25 Watts
4.2 Up to 25 Watts
5 Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Offering
5.1 Software and Services
5.2 Hardware
5.2.1 Powered Device (PD)
5.2.2 Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)
5.2.2.1 Midspan
5.2.2.2 Endspan
6 Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Application
6.1 Residential
6.2 Commercial
6.2.1 Education
6.2.2 Retail
6.2.3 Healthcare
6.3 Industrial
7 Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, By End User
7.1 Shopping Malls and Hotels
7.2 Public Space
7.3 Office and Industry
8 Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Eaton Corporation
10.2 Hubbell Incorporated
10.3 Molex (Koch Industries)
10.4 Innovative Lighting (Genisys)
10.5 Cisco Systems
10.6 Ideal Industries (CREE)
10.7 Microsens (Euromicron AG)
10.8 H.E. Williams Company
10.9 Nuleds
10.10 Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG
10.11 Microsemi Corporation
10.12 Deco Lighting
10.13 Philips Lighting N.V.
10.14 Ubiquiti Networks Inc.
10.15 Igor Inc.
10.16 Allnet GmbH
