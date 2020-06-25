FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay powered up, no matter where life takes you. OtterBox introduces a robust new line of power products, from fast charging power banks to at-home charging solutions for every device.
"Mobile devices are more connected and more reliant upon power than ever before," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Sudden battery loss, dodgy cables, painfully slow chargers and exposed wiring can leave you feeling powerless. OtterBox is here to put the power back in your hands."
This new power portfolio meets OtterBox standards for durability and quality and boasts fast charge-enabled technologies to power you up quickly:
- OtterBox Power Banks range from 5,000 mAh to 20,000 mAh and are built to last in every setting from home office to rugged adventure. They are available in ultra-rugged premium and super sleek standard options with fast charge and wireless technologies available.
- Mobile Charging Kits feature a 5,000 mAh power bank and 3-in-1 charging head that can power up any mobile device. The slim design makes this power bank ideal for travel and can easily fit in pockets, fanny packs or backpacks for work and play.
- Fast charge Home Charging Kits include a wall adaptor and USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to Lightning cable. With a sleek design, Home Charging Kits blend effortlessly into any home or office space.
- Car Charging Kits, with fast charge technology, come with an included USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure no device goes uncharged wherever adventure takes you.
- The new OtterBox power portfolio also offers an extended line-up of premium and standard cables in multiple lengths, car chargers and wall chargers.
For a full look at the 100-plus new OtterBox power products, check out otterbox.com.
About OtterBox:
OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1
At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.
For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.