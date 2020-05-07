NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerInbox, a leading email engagement and monetization partner for publishers, today announced its acquisition of Jeeng, the artificial intelligence-powered personalized notification platform. The integration of Jeeng into the PowerInbox solution allows publishers to take back ownership of their audience and drive traffic to their own online properties to increase pageviews and ad revenue. To lead the new integrated program, PowerInbox has hired experienced sales and product development executive Jonathan Stefansky as general manager, Jeeng.
The only solution of its kind built specifically for publishers, PowerInbox's Jeeng subscriber messaging platform is a completely automated solution for sending personalized, curated content to subscribers across multiple channels to dramatically grow subscriber engagement, traffic and revenue. The platform has already been used by publishers like GoGy Games, Assembly, Salem Web Network and Farmers' Almanac to deliver over 2 billion notifications a month and drive up to 25% lift in traffic, 40% increase in pageviews and 35% increase in revenue.
"We've been working with PowerInbox for our e-newsletter campaigns and it's been such a great experience. They're always working to find new solutions and making sure everything works flawlessly," said a spokesperson with Farmers' Almanac. "The addition of push notifications to the platform is exactly the next evolution in audience engagement we needed to amplify our results."
Tools to Take Back Audience Engagement
For years, publishers have been losing audience share and ad revenue to social channels, search engines and other platforms as click-thrus on publishers' content directed users back to those third-party sites. Adding paywalls has been mostly ineffective, as more than 82% of consumers want "free" (ad-supported) content than dealing with paywalls. Meanwhile, publishers have also tried to re-engage subscribers with batch-and-blast email newsletters which kept the connection open, but left subscribers wanting more.
With Jeeng by PowerInbox, publishers can regain their 1:1 relationship with subscribers, give users the content they really want over the channels they prefer, while also cutting out the middlemen and generating the pageviews and engagement that drive ad revenue. Even as push notifications gain subscriber interest, publishers can still struggle to curate the right content with limited staff and budget. Jeeng by PowerInbox solves that problem with automated personalization and delivery.
"A lot of publishers want to add personalized messaging, but there's just no realistic way to do it manually," said Jeff Kupietzky, CEO of PowerInbox. "We're solving that problem by combining PowerInbox's leading message monetization platform with Jeeng's cutting-edge AI technology for content personalization to give publishers a fully automated solution. Now they can deliver the curated content subscribers want to see over multiple channels and generate more revenue in the process."
Simple Start, Single Dashboard Solution Makes Engagement Easy
To get started with Jeeng, publishers simply add a single line of code to their homepage, and the Jeeng platform does the rest, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to learn subscribers' interests and click behavior and build a user profile. Jeeng's automated content matching engine then curates and distributes content based on subscribers' interests and events in real-time, continuously refining the model based on subscriber interactions.
"It doesn't require a lot of time, and the dashboard is really easy to use," said GoGy Games owner Tal Hen. "Subscribers are looking for something personalized, and the fact that we can send the right message and most relevant notification to each user is very important. The ability to schedule notifications also means they'll be delivered at the time users are most likely to see and act on them."
With the PowerInbox monetization program, publishers can see virtually 100% monetization of every message sent using either their own direct-sold demand or by leveraging the PowerInbox Ad Network to backfill vacant spots. The platform integrates with Google Ad Manager to make ad ops simple, seamless and consistent, and the PowerInbox revenue-sharing model makes the solution exceptionally affordable.
Stefansky Leads White Glove Service Team
While the Jeeng solution is easy to implement, publishers can also take advantage of PowerInbox's Managed Services Suite for hands-on configuration and management of the messaging platform.
Stefansky leads the Jeeng sales and services team, bringing over 25 years of experience in sales and digital marketing experience. Most recently the CEO of Viewbix, acquired by Algomizer in 2018, Stefansky led the company's strategic direction, business development, sales and marketing initiatives. Prior to Viewbix, he spent three years as EVP Sales and Marketing at IDT Global Services before taking a similar role at Qoof, then moving on to CEO for two years. He's also held executive leadership roles in strategic accounts, networking and infrastructure at Akamai Technologies and Goldman Sachs.
To learn more about Jeeng by PowerInbox for automated subscriber messaging, join Kupietzky, Stefansky and PowerInbox Chairman and Co-founder, Aryeh Mergi for a launch webinar on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Register now!
