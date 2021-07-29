PowerPublish

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPublish, a virtual marketplace connecting brand marketers with leading journalists and writers, was recently recognized in an annual list of top 10 tech startups.

MarTech Outlook, a monthly magazine that shares marketing and technology insights, develops the annual list to recognize solution-providers that offer innovative technological capabilities. The publisher applauded PowerPublish for its virtual talent marketplace and SaaS platform, both of which are redefining and modernizing how brands outsource talent.

"PowerPublish empowers modern brands to instantly access leading journalists to create premium content. We have dramatically simplified how brands outsource their blog and social media content," says Dan Curran, PowerPublish's president and founder.

PowerPublish is transforming the way brands outsource content. Our unique, streamlined approach to brand journalism — with fully managed and self-serve offerings — focuses on delivering premium content and a seamless client experience. For more information about our virtual content newsroom, talent marketplace and SaaS platform, visit powerpublish.io.

