WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSafe Automation works with a wide range of industrial facilities all over the United States providing solutions for most machine safety applications including modular machine guarding, consumer products guarding, robotic safety guarding, machine tool guards and shields, power transmission covers, protective cough and sneeze guards, palletizing safety systems, industrial sound enclosures, hazardous chemical containment enclosures, and CMM enclosures. Check out our website for more details at Machine Safety Systems.
The process starts with a machine guarding review which includes meeting with an operator, safety, and maintenance to learn about pain points, access points, and identify the hazards. From a sketch and a set of photos, the machine guarding is most commonly custom designed using modular t-slotted extrusion material, wire mesh or polycarbonate panels, and all the necessary mounting hardware and accessories. Safety switches, safety light curtains, safety laser scanners, and/or safety mats are integrated into the designed access areas. All guarding is fabricated and constructed in manageable sections, safety control boxes are built, and the electronic safety devices are bench tested. Once the guarding is ready, the project is loaded into the job trailer, which also acts as a mobile shop, and carefully taken to the customer location by the installation crew. After the required onsite training, assembly of PPE, and jobsite analysis the machine guarding is then moved into place, fastened to the customer machine and/or floor, the safety enclosure mounted, wiring routed, and integrated into the machine controls.
"A machine guard is not a safeguard until there is an electronic safety device properly connected between the guarding and the machine controls," said Shawn Mantel, COO of PowerSafe Automation. With tenure in the market, the necessary requirements are met to help reduce your hazardous exposures as proven through multiple awards and published articles, vetted and scored with ISN, a large library of videos and photos from previous installations, and customer testimonials. Contact us now to get started on your next project to help you provide a safer work environment for the current and future generations helping them get home safe to their family and friends every day.