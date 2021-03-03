FOLSOM, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool, a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect unlocking new and deeper insights into the whole child through integrated analytics. Naviance is a college, career, and life readiness solution used by students across U.S. schools for assessing and developing students' interests and competencies in preparation for life after high school. Intersect is an innovative admissions solution connecting Naviance students to their best-fit higher education opportunities. More than 40 percent of high school students have access to Naviance, and together with PowerSchool, which supports over 75 percent of K-12 students, millions more students across the U.S. can get the support they need from these critical solutions.
"According to recent statistics, only 66 percent of students attend a college or university and just 55 percent of students feel prepared for life after high school," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. "Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, and it's critical we help students align their needs, strengths, and interests with post-secondary goals to ensure they get the best help along their journey. By bringing these leading solutions to more schools and districts we can help ensure greater access so every student can realize their full potential, no matter where they come from or where they want to go."
This acquisition furthers PowerSchool's longstanding mission to ensure all students can access the best opportunities in life. Now, educators, students, and parents will have greater access to information and tools they need to help set a strong foundation for future success.
"We're very excited about PowerSchool and Naviance/Intersect joining together to provide technology solutions that will empower our educators with a more unified experience, and support our students," said Arijit Sarkar, Chief Information Officer at the Arkansas Department of Education. "We chose products from each company because they were the best, and now together, the opportunities to further personalize the path for all our students to find their best fit for life after graduation is greater than ever before."
As part of PowerSchool's unified portfolio, Naviance will benefit from a new comprehensive unified experience providing valuable integration, insights, and personalization to help better prepare all students for their college, career, and life journeys, specifically:
- Investment in enhanced college and career content discovery tools and assessments, and improvements to the overall user experience and student engagement functionality.
- Simplified college application process with all the information counselors, students, and their parents or guardians need from various solutions and systems integrated in one place. This includes improved integrations with districts' core toolsets such as the student information system and learning management system, including PowerSchool SIS and Schoology Learning.
- Holistic insights that provide analytics across all aspects of student learning to support each student's plans going forward, no matter where they're from or where they're going. There will be an emphasis on expanding insights with PowerSchool Unified Insights powered by Hoonuit across the entire student learning experience through to college and career readiness and planning.
- Personalized education based on insights paired with a focus on the whole child that can be leveraged early in their journey to ensure students are receiving the instruction and curriculum aligned with their needs and post school goals and interests. No child should slip through the cracks and this will help ensure that doesn't happen, even as students return from COVID-led disruptions.
In addition, PowerSchool's acquisition of Intersect furthers its existing commitment to higher education. Intersect enables prospective students to connect to colleges and universities through Naviance, used by many high school students to research and explore colleges, often alongside school counselors and parents. Today, PowerSchool also announced an exciting partnership with EAB, a leader in enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy, as the exclusive provider of Intersect to help more students find and enroll in their best-fit higher education institutions. Because Naviance is integral to postsecondary planning at many K-12 schools, Intersect helps colleges contact students who are ready to engage with their institutions.
For more information about PowerSchool's acquisition of Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect visit http://www.PowerSchool.com/Naviance-and-Intersect.
About PowerSchool
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.
About Hobsons
Hobsons helps millions of students identify their strengths, explore careers, create academic plans, match to best-fit educational opportunities, and reach their education and life goals. Through our solutions, we enable thousands of educational institutions to improve college and career planning, admissions and enrollment management, and student success and advising.
About Naviance
Naviance is a college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) platform that helps middle and high school students discover their strengths, explore college and career interests, create actionable goals, and find their best-fit path after high school. Trusted by more than 13,000 schools and more than 10 million students, this robust solution promotes college and career readiness by encouraging academic rigor and aligning student strengths and interests to long-term goals. Naviance is the partner who helps ensure all students are able to plan for postsecondary success. Visit http://www.hobsons.com/Naviance/ to learn more.
About Intersect
Intersect is a best-fit recruitment platform offering a comprehensive set of solutions for colleges and universities to strategically reach best-fit students, those most likely to both apply and succeed. Intersect connects with Naviance, a widely-adopted college, career and life readiness platform, used by over 10 million students nationwide. It enables colleges and universities to better connect with high school students actively engaged in the college prep process. Intersect also makes it easier to collaborate and create connections with high school counselors to support a successful student journey. Visit http://www.hobsons.com/Intersect/ to learn more.
