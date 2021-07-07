FOLSOM, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool announced today it has received recognition from several leading customer service award organizations for delivering outstanding levels of customer service and support, and for its innovative strategies to improve how the company connects with educators to improve the overall customer experience. The widely recognized annual business awards programs showcase organizations who communicate with customers to provide an exceptional level of customer service, leverage integrated technologies to allow customers to easily engage support, and focus on creating the best customer experience possible.
PowerSchool has been recently recognized as:
- 2021 Organization of the Year in Education by the Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Excellence in Customer Service Awards. The BIG awards recognize those who are helping companies better communicate with their customers to provide a differentiated level of customer service. The BIG awards celebrated PowerSchool's quick adjustment to help schools, districts, and educators keep the learning going as schools across the country closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and needed access to remote learning to keep their operations going virtually.
- Customer Experience (CX) Integrator winner in the Talkdesk CX Innovator Awards, recognizing companies who have leveraged Talkdesk's technology, a contact center solution which provides a better way for businesses and customers to engage with one another, over the past year to reshape their CX and gain a competitive advantage. The CX Integrator award celebrated PowerSchool's effort making it easy for customers to engage via their preferred channel to help them get the support they need with the least amount of effort. The team's efforts reduced call times, doubled the amount of quality audits per month, improved agent satisfaction, and achieved a 3-percentage point increase in phone customer satisfaction scores.
- A Globee Grand Winner in the 2021 Globee® Sales & Customer Service Awards, as well as Gold winners for Customer Success Team of the Year and Best Customer Service Website, Silver for Front-Line Customer Service & Support Team of the Year, and Bronze winners for Service & Support Department of the Year and Professional Services Outstanding Performance of the Year. The Globee's annual awards are an industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.
"I am incredibly proud of our entire PowerSchool team, their commitment and passion to ensure our customers' success, to help move education forward through COVID and beyond," said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool's Chief Operating Officer. "These awards are a great recognition for the efforts of our dedicated teams who work tirelessly to support educators so they can continue to focus on what's most important – improving student outcomes."
