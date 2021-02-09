FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool announced today it has received two Silver Stevie Awards in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service for its commitment to supporting schools and districts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and for its dedication to educator and student success. The company received Silver Stevies for "Services Team" and "Customer Service and Contact Center" in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries category.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures and districts shifted to remote teaching and learning, PowerSchool immediately responded to help customers adapt. PowerSchool was recognized for its effort to provide schools with the support and resources needed during a time of rapid change including free online resources, expanded remote support, and personalized assistance through Chat Support, webinars, and one-on-one meetings with customers.
"I am extremely proud of our customer support and services focus at PowerSchool and for the passion we carry for customer success – and this award is wonderful recognition for all the hard work and commitment," said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool's Chief Customer Officer. "At PowerSchool, we are dedicated to moving student engagement and learning forward, and we're incredibly honored to be recognized by one of the industry's most prestigious awards."
PowerSchool was also recognized for its ability to adjust quickly to meet customers' needs for rapid implementations and onboarding for customers, as schools across the country closed and needed access to remote learning and virtual district operations solutions. Innovation and a constant learning approach helped PowerSchool handle increased support calls and engage customers in new ways to assist school communities, educators, parents, and students.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight competition programs receiving more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About PowerSchool
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.
