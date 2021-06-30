FOLSOM, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry's (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
Schoology Learning, a core component of PowerSchool's Unified Classroom 2021, was recognized for providing a convenient, singular tool for school districts to deliver personalized instruction no matter where students are—in class, at home, and anywhere in between. CODiE judges were impressed with the solution's "useful features for both teachers and students," commenting that Schoology Learning was "perhaps the most teacher centered of all the LMS's I've seen."
Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit took top honors among data management solutions for delivering actionable insights educators need to improve student outcomes, connecting historically isolated data, surfacing student trends and empowering educators to be more informed and make better decisions. Judges called out Unified Insights for its intuitive user experience, saying "this platform can be used by district leaders, principals, teachers, and other stakeholders to improve the student experience."
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with one of the tech industry's most esteemed awards for our unified solutions that help drive efficiencies for administrators and support educators to help improve student outcomes," said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. "Our mission starts with a very simple belief—that every student has the right to a high-quality education that prepares them to realize their full potential in life. These awards are great recognition for PowerSchool's commitment and passion to support educators and help move education forward."
Acknowledged as the premier awards program recognizing companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association, the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries, and are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program.
"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's winners for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."
