SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerTrade, the most sophisticated crypto options trading platform, announces the addition of SPAN margin to its USD priced Bitcoin options contracts, making PowerTrade the first globally-accessible cryptocurrency exchange to bring these elements of traditional options trading to the crypto market.
Given many crypto exchanges are not designed to support the complexity of options trading, the options market has been underserved until now. PowerTrade is specifically designed to support crypto options, enabling professional and retail traders to maximize ROI through an easy-to-use interface that aims to provide better prices at higher volumes with less capital. As the only crypto exchange that offers options priced in USD with SPAN margin, PowerTrade holds great appeal for traders seeking to discover new ways to make greater profits.
Also known as Portfolio Margin, SPAN (Standard Portfolio Analysis of Risk) margin takes traders' entire portfolio risk into account when determining margin requirements, not just the risk of a trader's individual positions. This means if a trader has multiple positions that offset each other when the market moves, the required collateral will be much lower than the typical crypto margin exchange. The benefit of SPAN is that after calculating the worst-case daily move for one particular open position, some positions end up in profit, not requiring any margin and able to use unrealized gains to offset margin obligations for losing positions or new positions. In the maturing crypto market, the integration of SPAN is integral in empowering traders to maximize ROI.
Tom Howard, Business Development & Growth at PowerTrade, expressed, "SPAN margin methodology is standard in traditional options markets, but in the nascent crypto options market it has not been readily available, until now. We're very pleased to be able to offer SPAN margin and USD term options in what is a major milestone for the maturation of crypto options."
About PowerTrade
PowerTrade is an easy-to-use crypto options trading platform, enabling traders to maximize ROI through an intuitive interface that provides better prices and lower margin requirements. At PowerTrade, it's easy for anyone to get started trading with as little as $1 USD and continue trading with simple, fast, mobile-first trading for crypto options.
