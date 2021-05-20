MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowRparts has announced the release of their newest article: A Safety Guide For Working With Batteries. The article breaks down the common types of industrial batteries and safety measures to protect those working with them.
According to powRparts, "All personnel who work with industrial batteries should be trained in the proper handling, storage, safety precautions, and first aid before starting work. They should also be trained in the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) while working with batteries."
With tips regarding general safety, charging batteries, battery maintenance, and what to do in the event of an acid-splash emergency, this article highlights important tips to provide a safe working environment for workers.
Sourced from multiple educational sources such as Alcad History and NCBI, the article also informs readers that training and preparing workers for dangerous situations that may occur when working with industrial batteries will reduce the number of workplace injuries.
To learn more about Working With Batteries, visit powRparts here.
About powRparts:
Established in 1993, powRparts.com is one of the key distributor's for nearly every major
manufacturer in the motive power industry. With a 16,000 square foot facility located in
America's distribution center, Memphis, TN, we offer a wide range of products to meet your
motive power needs.
Media Contact
Matt Monteath, powRparts, 901-323-3588, Matt.monteath@industrialpowerproducts.com
SOURCE powRparts