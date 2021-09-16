MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowRparts has announced the release of a new resource "How to Manage and Prevent Industrial Battery Damage." This guide explores the life cycle of a battery, different types of batteries, and helpful tips for charging batteries and battery maintenance.
While the life cycle and care tips might slightly differ with each battery type, the bulk of information is applicable to all industrial batteries. Industrial batteries have a life cycle comprised of three phases- formatting, peak, and decline. When charging industrial batteries, users should allow the battery to fully charge before using it again but only charge it when its charge falls below 20%. When maintaining industrial batteries, users should monitor the battery's water level and allow the battery to fully cool before removing it.
According to powRparts, "Establishing an efficient procedure for proper industrial battery maintenance is crucial in establishing a safe and productive working environment." By not following the proper charging and maintenance instructions specific to each type of battery, workers are putting themselves and others in a dangerous setting and reducing the battery's usability.
Properly caring for industrial batteries helps them last longer and work more efficiently, and it reduces the amount of hazardous risk. To learn more about how to manage and prevent industrial battery damage, please visit powRparts here.
About powRparts:
Established in 1993, powRparts.com is one of the key distributors for nearly every major manufacturer in the motive power industry. With a 16,000 square foot facility located in America's distribution center, Memphis, TN, we offer a wide range of products to meet your motive power needs.
