BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has announced the 2020 PPI Awards finalists.
The PPI Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pulp and paper industry, and are the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the sector. The winners will be announced at the PPI Awards Dinner on March 10th at the Sheraton Lisboa Resort in Lisbon, Portugal, the second evening of the European Conference.
The 2020 PPI Award finalists are:
International CEO of the Year Award
Sponsored by StepChange Consulting
- Brad Southern – Louisiana-Pacific
- Jussi Pesonen – UPM
- Ksenia Sosnina – Ilim Group
- Michele Bianchi – RDM Group
- Susumu Yajima –Oji Holdings
Bringing Paper to Life - Marketing Campaign of the Year Award
- BIO PAPPEL – Therapy Book
- Mondi Group (Business Unit Uncoated Fine Paper) – Black Weeks
- Sappi North America – Setting a New Par for the Course (Paperboard Packaging Campaign)
- Sappi North America – Verticals: Fashion Marketing
- Södra Cell – Södra Does It Again: Innovative Campaign Smashes Targets and Spreads The Word
Environmental Leadership - From Sustainable Forestry to Waste Management
- Columbia Pulp LLC – Columbia Pulp - Lyons Ferry Mill
- Essity – Tork PaperCircle
- Smurfit Kappa Group – AgroPaper®
- Södra Cell – Groundbreaking Solution o Textile Waste
- Södra Cell – Groundbreaking Technology to Recycle Textiles
Mill Manager Award
- Ben Jennings – DS Smith plc
- Ernst Spitzbart – UPM
- Klaus Peller – Mondi Syktyvkar
- Pavan Kumar Suri – JK Paper Rayagarda
- Roman Senecky – Mondi Steti
Packaging Innovation Award
- Clearwater Paper – Clearwater Paper's NuVo® Cup Stock: Achieving Improved Sustainability Through Balanced Design
- Klabin S.A. – The World's First Kraftliner Board Made 100% From Eucalyptus Fibers (Hardwood)
- Mondi Paper Sales GmbH – Advantage Smooth White Strong - Innovative Fully Recyclable Pasta Bag Creates a Sustainable Window into the Food Market
- Mondi Paper Sales GmbH – How Retailer REWE Replaced 80% Of Plastic and Significantly Reduced the Products CO2 Footprint in Packing with Performing
- Paptic – PAPTIC® - The Next Generation Packaging Material
PPI Industry Woman of the Year Award
Sponsored by StepChange Consulting
- Anna Oñate – Sappi Europe
- Jennifer Miller –Sappi North America
- Linda Ottosson – Södra Cell
- Sofia Reis Jorge – Altri
- Susanne Oste – Sappi Europe
Risk and Safety Award
Sponsored by FM Global
- Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Safety
- Mondi Swiecie – Work Safe, Home Safe, Everybody, Every Day.
- RDM Group – Occupational Health & Safety
- Smurfit Kappa Group – Safety Management System
The Internet of Things & Digitalization Award
Sponsored by Valmet
- Essity – Translating Digitalization into Future Tissue Manufacturing
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft m.b.H. – MMK Digital: Buy Cartonboard Online 24/7
- Mondi Group – Driving digitalisation in Packaging & Paper Through the Industrial Internet of Things
- Sappi Europe – Octoboost
- Stora Enso Oyj – AI in Operational Use: Artificial Intelligence for Your Advantage
Tissue Product Award
- Essity – Quick & Easy
- Essity – Washing Machine Resistant Tissues
- Hakle GmbH – Grass Paper Towels
- Sofidel SPA – Papernet: Full Tech Coreless Rolls Paper Pack
Water Efficiency Award
Sponsored by Nalco Water – An Ecolab Company
- Century Paper and Board Mills – Water for Nation
- Domtar – Proof Every Drop Counts
- JK Paper Limited – Water Efficiency
- Smurfit Kappa Group – Investing in Water Treatment: Driving Water Efficiency
To attend the PPI Awards Dinner and European Conference, click here
About Fastmarkets RISI
Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.
About Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics & events organization for the global metals, industrial minerals and forest products markets. It operates within Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market, respectively), Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index. It is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global banking, asset management and commodities sectors.