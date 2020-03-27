TULSA, Okla., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced this week it will be waiving its 60-minute assessment fees associated with implementation projects for the next 30 days, effective immediately. The fee waiver is intended to provide impacted businesses the ability to immediately enable its employee and customer support operations to work from home effectively and efficiently.
In a statement released by the company, Dennis Weikle, PPT Solutions' Founder and Co-Managing Director stated, "These are trying times for everyone. As an organization, our mission and values are tied to paying our experience forward and making a difference for our clients and the customers they serve. We understand the immense pressures businesses are going through and, rather than standing on the sidelines, want to actively help through these truly unique times." Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' Co-Managing Director, added, "Our goal continues to be focused on providing companies with transformational business solutions. In this special time of need, whether it be the rapid implementation of cloud-based contact center, business telephony system or a managed services solution, we're committed to helping businesses navigate the evolving COVID-19 impact."
Click here or visit PPTSolutions.com/COVID19ComplimentaryAssessment to request more information and schedule a complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Response Assessment and Implementation Workshop. Assessment scheduling and availability are dependent upon demand and capacity. For more information about PPT Solutions' portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, visit PPTSolutions.com.
About PPT Solutions I Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
Brian Fallers
PPT Solutions
Tel: +1 302.559.6431
brian.fallers@pptsolutions.com
