NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PR Boutiques International™(PRBI), a global collaborative network of boutique public relations firms, today announced the addition of six new members, expanding the organization's reach in several key geographic markets. PRBI now includes more than 40 boutique agencies on five continents. The organization's newest members include The Other Agency, Brunnen Communications, Together Agency, PR Partner, Revolve Marketing, and Together LTD.
"PRBI is committed to growing a robust network of agency thought leaders who work together to meet unique challenges. While the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted many global communication strategies, PRBI continues to help agencies connect in meaningful ways that drive growth and business development. Collaboration is the key to navigating the evolving PR industry, and we believe that's more important now than ever," shared Lynnette Werning, President of PRBI.
Members of PRBI gain access to a worldwide network of connected agencies, offering invaluable support, market insights, and network connection to agencies looking to expand their global reach. PRBI is focused on expanding its membership base into even more geographic markets. Agencies interested in PRBI membership can visit https://prboutiques.com/about-prbi/membership/ for more information.
The organization's newest members include:
The Other Agency (New York City, NY; Los Angeles, CA )—The Other Agency provides a fresh, focused alternative to the way most conventional PR agencies are structured. Led by Jeffrey Graubard and Howard Ruben, the agency develops media-intensive marketing communications plans (both digital and traditional), counsels organizations' principals, and interfaces with key media at national outlets, such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and network news desks.
Brunnen Communications (Helsinki, Finland)—Brunnen Communications focuses on the B2B market with a strong emphasis on sustainable energy, technology and healthcare. Taru Nikulainen founded the agency in 2010 and leads a team of nearly a dozen diverse communication experts who provide a range of services to their clients, including strategic communications planning, media outreach, digital marketing, crisis work, public affairs and more.
Together Agency (London, England) Together is a London-based creative team working with ambitious tech companies around the world. The agency is experienced in the tech space with a results-driven approach and uncompromising creative process. This group of thinkers, designers, writers and engineers take product and marketing ideas from zero to one and beyond.
PR Partner (Tallinn, Estonia)—Founded in 2005 by Ilona Leib, PR Partner is an independent full-service strategic communication agency and one of the leading crisis communication agencies in Estonia. The agency has supported companies and organizations in solving complex issues, providing fresh outlooks and meaningful messages for clients in both the public and private sectors. PR Partners employs seven diverse experts who develop tailor-made solutions for a range of clients.
Revolve Marketing and PR (Dublin, Ireland)—Revolve Marketing and PR is a full-service public relations, marketing, branding and event planning agency, with offices in Dublin and London. The agency was founded by Jenny Cullen in 2004 and focuses on luxury brand clients within the fashion, beauty, travel, lifestyle and hospitality industries. Revolve's innovative approach to brand building and campaign execution, paired with deep media relationships, generate guaranteed results and strong positioning for its clients in the Irish market.
Together LTD (Tel Aviv, Israel)—Together, founded in 2010, is a boutique media strategy consulting firm that provides a broad package of services such as crisis management, media consulting, campaign management, and spokesmanship services. The Together team brings professional and seasoned consultants from a diverse range of backgrounds. The agency works with clients in the center of the media, economic, and political scenes both in Israel and world-wide.
About PR Boutiques International
PR Boutiques International™ (PRBI) is an international network of boutique public relations firms. The principals of member firms are experienced practitioners who have held senior positions in large PR agencies and/or corporations and/or now put service first by working directly with clients. PRBI members excel in a wide range of client needs in many industries. Members' services include corporate public relations, consumer PR, healthcare PR, investor relations, crisis management, business to business PR, economic development PR, not for profit, academia, government, financial, technology, legal, multicultural and international PR. Member practitioners have won the highest levels of professional awards, with qualifications ranging from PhDs to former top journalists. They also represent memberships in the most noteworthy international public relations and business associations.
