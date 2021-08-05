HOBOKEN, N.J., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area email migration expert, shares common sense email security tips in a new article. The informative article first reviews the increasing volume of email and corresponding increase in email security threats.
The author then shares four practical email security tips, explaining the need to maintain separate business and personal email accounts and to share files and confidential information carefully. He goes on to list several email phishing red flags, including hyperlinks and attachments. He concludes by urging readers to verify the To address before clicking Send.
"Adopting a few email best practices has the potential to save both you and your company a lot of time, embarrassment, and money," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Practical Email Security Tips to Protect Valuable Business Data."
"With over half the world population using email, security professionals work diligently to thwart attacks while cyber-criminals increase in sophistication. However, email remains one of the primary attack vectors of cyber-criminals and a key area of vulnerability, hence the tips."
Separate Business and Personal Email
"The corporate email that you send and receive belongs to the company. You have a responsibility to help protect it. To maintain your privacy and for the security of the organization, use your company email account only for business communication."
Share Files and Confidential Information Carefully
"Despite what you learned in preschool; sharing is not always a good idea. When sharing files, think carefully before emailing that attachment or link. Ask yourself if the file must be shared and who really needs to see it. Check your shared folders often for information that should no longer be there."
Always Be Suspicious of Phishing Schemes
"Cyber criminals employ clever tactics to obtain personal information from workers by sending phishing emails that appear to be legitimate. For example, an email supposedly from your wireless company or a supplier may ask you to verify your credit card information or account password."
Email Security Experts
Hopefully, every company has adopted email and file sharing best practices. In addition, comprehensive network security helps to protect sensitive company and customer information. However, the human element remains the weakest link in safeguarding valuable business data.
Indeed, secure email demands a knowledge of emerging email security threats and best practices. When used properly, email streamlines communication and serves as essential documentation. Messaging Architects works tirelessly to ensure the security of this valuable tool.
