HYDERABAD, India, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practically, India's first experiential learning app, designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM learning among students of class 6 to 12, is excited to announce that it has been selected as an Award Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Practically name was recognized for its cutting-edge & highly animated 3D videos, Simulations and AR/VR experiences.
"Practically is honored to be selected as a TiE50 2021 winner for our focus on bringing learning alive with the help of new-age, immersive technologies and reshaping the way the world learns. We were chosen from hundreds of applicants in every technology sector globally which is further validation of our technology and market opportunity. We are grateful to TiEcon for the recognition, who have for years provided the platform for many early-stage companies to make it big", said Charu Noheria, Co Founder and COO, Practically.
"Companies from diverse fields and in various stages made their applications to our prestigious TiE50, showcasing innovation and disruption. In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in-kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch on the show," said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.
"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TiE50 winners. TiE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners and investors in the TiE ecosystem" said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.
About Practically
Founded in 2018 by Mr Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Ms Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO and Mr Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience.
Practically is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6 to 12 with a focus on STEM learning. Practically is the only such product in the world that combines game engine, immersive learning assets, and AI-assisted study buddy all in one compact cross platform app. Through its patent-pending technology, thousands of exhilarating, life-like simulations, and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences are combined with learning pathways to bring learning alive and increase rate of retention of concepts. Practically also offers Live classes, Coding ++ course and a 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution, where students can reach out to subject experts on the platform. 330,000+ students, 200+ schools and 18,000 teachers across India and the Middle East have started benefiting from the engaging content on Practically.
The Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, gives schools and its teachers access to the Practically teacher app FREE of cost. Teachers can access 3000+ videos and 1000+ Simulations/AR and features like reports, test-preps, polls, analytics, assigning homework, etc. The app covers universal curriculum across Math and Science for 6th to 12th grades. Over 200 schools across India and the Middle East are using Practically to enable online classes during the pandemic and this number is growing very fast.
So far, Practically has raised over $9M from Siana Capital, Exfinity Ventures, YourNest Venture Capital, IDFC Parampara, and angel investors.
Recently, Practically was named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2021. It was awarded the EdTech Startup of the Year at Startup Awards 2021 by Franchise India & Entrepreneur India magazine. Practically was also adjudged the Most Innovative STEM Solution by Elets Digital Learning magazine at the World Education Summit 2021.
About TiE50
Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
About TiEcon
TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.
TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2021 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org
